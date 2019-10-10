Star-studded celebrity lineup, including Alex Rodriguez, Michael Che and Colin Jost, to take part in WWE Draft

The stars will be out for the WWE Draft.

Fourteen-time MLB All-Star and FOX analyst Alex Rodriguez, “Saturday Night Live’s” Michael Che and Colin Jost of “Weekend Update” segments, “Mr. Robot’s” Christian Slater, “NFL on FOX’s” Joe Buck and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, and “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer are among the celebrities set to take part.

The WWE Draft will determine the rosters of Raw and SmackDown. It begins tomorrow on Friday Night SmackDown at 8 ET/5 PT on FOX and continues Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Additional personalities scheduled to appear include:

Kevin Burkhardt and Frank Thomas — FOX MLB analysts

Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson and Tony Gonzalez — FOX NFL Sunday

Ronde Barber, Charles Davis, Chris Spielman and Daryl Johnston — FOX NFL analysts

Charissa Thompson, Michael Vick and Peter Schrager — FOX NFL Kickoff

Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Urban Meyer — Big Noon Kickoff

Joel Klatt — FOX College Football analyst

Dulé Hill of USA’s “Psych” and “Suits”

James Roday of “Psych”

Marcus Lemonis of “The Profit”

Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga of “Real Housewives of New Jersey”

Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms — Football Night in America

Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe and Kyle Martino — Premier League Live

Below is the full list of WWE Draft rules:

Over 70 Superstars, as well as tag teams, are eligible for selection in this year’s WWE Draft

SmackDown will draft 30 Superstars, and Raw will select another 41 Superstars

Since SmackDown is a two-hour show and Raw is a three-hour show, for every two picks SmackDown makes, Raw will receive three

Tag teams will count as one pick unless FOX or USA Network specifically wants to pick only one Superstar from the team

Any undrafted Superstars will immediately be declared free agents and able to sign with the brand of their choosing