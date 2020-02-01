SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. The Miz & John Morrison

At WWE Super ShowDown, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day will battle former Tag Team Champions The Miz & John Morrison.

Since making his in-ring return, Morrison and his longtime tag team partner-in-crime The A-Lister have had The New Day’s number in the squared circle.

The notorious tandem reigned supreme over Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party and The Revival in a Fatal 4-Way Match on a special Super SmackDown to earn the right to challenge Kofi Kingston & Big E for the gold.

Article continues below ...

Will they bring a cloudy end to The Power of Positivity? Find out when WWE Super ShowDown comes to International Arena at The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Feb. 27, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network!