Shad Gaspard remembered by WWE family

The WWE Universe was saddened to learn of the passing of Shad Gaspard, and many have honored his legacy and shared lasting memories.

Kofi Kingston shined a light on Gaspard’s inspiring personality and spirit by looking back at a moment the two recently shared together.

Actor Josh Brolin shared a touching tribute that highlighted the impact Gaspard had on the Venice, California community.

Many Superstars have also joined in recognizing the amazing impact Gaspard had on the WWE family.