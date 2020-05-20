WWE Superstars and fans react to Shad Gaspard’s tragic death

The professional wrestling world is saddened to learn that former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39.

Gaspard had gone missing while swimming with his son at Venice Beach in California on May 17. According to police, Gaspard and his son were swimming about 50 yards from shore at the newly reopened Marina Del Rey beach when they were caught in a riptide and swept out to sea. In his final act, Gaspard instructed lifeguards to save his son’s life, which they did.

Gaspard was best known in WWE as one-half of the tag team “Cryme Tyme” with JTG. The fan-favorite duo memorably joined forces with John Cena during 2008 and competed for the WWE Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam 2009.

Before entering the squared circle, Gaspard played basketball at Georgia Perimeter College. He was also a former bodyguard for P.Diddy, Britney Spears and Mike Tyson.

Admired by friends and colleagues for his warmth and humor, Gaspard was no stranger to heroic deeds. In 2016, he broke up an armed robbery in Coral Springs, Fla., pinning the suspect to the ground until police arrived.

Gaspard was also a multitalented individual, creating his own graphic novel and acting in several TV shows and films, including “Brothers” and “Think Like a Man Too.”

The WWE Universe, current and former WWE Superstars, and the professional wrestling world at large mourned the passing of their friend and shared their deepest condolences for his loved ones:

