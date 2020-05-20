WWE Superstars and fans react to Shad Gaspard’s tragic death

The professional wrestling world is saddened to learn that former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39.

Gaspard had gone missing while swimming with his son at Venice Beach in California on May 17. According to police, Gaspard and his son were swimming about 50 yards from shore at the newly reopened Marina Del Rey beach when they were caught in a riptide and swept out to sea. In his final act, Gaspard instructed lifeguards to save his son’s life, which they did.

WWE’s thoughts are with the family of Shad Gaspard. Please continue to keep them in your thoughts during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/uBk0Qo9lXt Article continues below ... — WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2020

Gaspard was best known in WWE as one-half of the tag team “Cryme Tyme” with JTG. The fan-favorite duo memorably joined forces with John Cena during 2008 and competed for the WWE Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam 2009.

#RIPShadGaspard One of my favourite Cryme Tyme segments – teaming up with @JohnCena to destroy @JCLayfield's limo pic.twitter.com/Q11CQK5AJm — On This Day in WWE (@WWEotd) May 20, 2020

Before entering the squared circle, Gaspard played basketball at Georgia Perimeter College. He was also a former bodyguard for P.Diddy, Britney Spears and Mike Tyson.

Admired by friends and colleagues for his warmth and humor, Gaspard was no stranger to heroic deeds. In 2016, he broke up an armed robbery in Coral Springs, Fla., pinning the suspect to the ground until police arrived.

Gaspard was also a multitalented individual, creating his own graphic novel and acting in several TV shows and films, including “Brothers” and “Think Like a Man Too.”

The WWE Universe, current and former WWE Superstars, and the professional wrestling world at large mourned the passing of their friend and shared their deepest condolences for his loved ones:

My prayers and hope for Shad Gaspard’s wife, son and family during this unthinkable time. Man, this is a tough one. A really tough one.

Great guy. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 20, 2020

I join fans around the world as we remember Shad Gaspard as a beloved performer and a caring father. In absolutely tragic circumstances, please keep his loved ones in your thoughts. https://t.co/JibfmJJMcC — Triple H (@TripleH) May 20, 2020

Goodbye, my friend.

My thoughts are with Shad’s family. I can’t fathom their loss. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 20, 2020

Sending my love and prayers to Shad loved ones during this time. #RIPShadGaspard — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 20, 2020

Shad Gaspard died a hero — sending help to his son who was also in need. By all accounts, he was an amazing human being. I wish I had gotten to know him. Rest Easy Shad. Praying for your family and friends ❤️ https://t.co/2rDobmhbJB — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) May 20, 2020

My heart is heavy praying for the entire Gaspard’s family pic.twitter.com/3VGbptAHbn — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) May 20, 2020

Just gave him a #BrotherHug at Staples Center last time we were in town..

Being a father, I feel deeply for his family n friends.

Fuck the heat, love each other.

Rest Easy #GoodBrother , Shad. — Karl Anderson (@MachineGunKA) May 20, 2020

RIP Shad ❤️🙏🏼 You truly have a magical soul. Always made everyone laugh and smile. You will be so missed by so many. You are truly a superhero, forever and always. So many thoughts, prayers, love and light to his family.

❤️N https://t.co/12di0lrcpS — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) May 20, 2020

My Love, Thoughts, Prayers and Support Go out to The Family of Shad Gaspard. Nothing will ever Fix the loss of a loved one. As a Universe We owe it to ourselves and to others to Be a Positive Light in this world as long as we can Because Nothing is Ever Guaranteed. #RIPSHAD ❤️🙏🏿 — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) May 20, 2020

I know we weren’t really close but the funny thing is every time we saw each other and spoke you would think we were boys since childhood. I know a good heart when I see one and you my friend had a Good Heart. RIP SHAD. pic.twitter.com/dycZ6Rrnxx — THE REAL WORLD CHAMPION (@TheMooseNation) May 20, 2020

#RIPShadGaspard. I’ve known Shad for over 10 years. We weren’t close…but everytime I’d see him, he would have a huge smile on his face and make me feel like we were. My thoughts are with his family. — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 20, 2020

The world has lost a wonderful human being. Shad Gaspard was a true HERO in every sense of the word. I’m keeping his family and loved ones in my prayers right now. We love you, Shad. pic.twitter.com/JaX6Ebk9LF — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 20, 2020

My love and prayers to @Shadbeast family 🙏🏼 #RIPSHAD thank you for the advice before WWE.. will never forget you. — KALISTO (manny) (@KalistoWWE) May 20, 2020