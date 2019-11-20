Seth Rollins responds to CM Punk’s WWE Backstage provocations

CM Punk’s surprise appearance on WWE Backstage last week sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe and caught the attention of Seth Rollins. Punk entered the ring in the FOX Studio to talk, but The Beastslayer was looking for a fight.

This week, Punk delivered a “pipe bomb” back in Rollins’ direction by telling the red brand Superstar to delete his Twitter account. Rather than ditch his social platform, The Architect dove right back in to address the analyst’s “response.”

After playing it cool, Punk might have offered a Freudian slip as he dropped Rollins’ name in his Social Media SmackDown segment at the end of the episode. Is Rollins creeping into the FOX analyst’s brain, and will the war of words continue to escalate between two of the decade’s top Superstars?