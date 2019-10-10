Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns to face off on SmackDown for number one pick

Seth Rollins (representing Raw) faces Roman Reigns (representing SmackDown) in the opening match of this week’s WWE Draft episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, and the victorious Superstar will earn the first overall pick for the corresponding brand.

The stakes are high for this showdown between former Shield members, as the Universal Champion squares off with The Big Dog to decide which brand gets the all-important first selection.

Will Rollins secure the top pick for Raw, or will Reigns score a major victory for the blue brand?

Tune in for the WWE Draft with Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C.