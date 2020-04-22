See a special look at Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt’s history this Friday night

Bray Wyatt gifted Braun Strowman with an eerie reminder of their storied past, and now the WWE Universe can also take a deep dive as SmackDown features a special look at their history this Friday night.

The Universal Champion joined Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross on “A Moment of Bliss,” but the appearance of a mysterious present derailed his appearance. Inside was a black sheep mask identical to the one he wore as part of The Wyatt Family.

With The Monster Among Men now set to defend his title against Wyatt at WWE Money in the Bank on Sunday, May 10, be sure to prepare for their showdown with this special look at their history, Friday night on FOX at 8/7 C!