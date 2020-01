The complete ninth season of Total Divas has landed on the award-winning WWE Network.

The season, which originally aired on E! late last year, follows the personal and professional lives of WWE Superstars Natalya, Naomi, Carmella, Nia Jax and, for the first time, new cast members Ronda Rousey and Sonya Deville.

Catch up on all 10 episodes now, available anytime on demand on WWE Network.