Ruthless Aggression heads to FS1 this Tuesday night

Ruthless Aggression was one of the most transformative periods in WWE, and now it’s taking over FS1.

Two episodes of the comprehensive WWE Network series begin Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on FS1, followed by a brand-new episode of WWE Backstage at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT. The first episode take a look back at the fallout from the Monday Night War, and the second dives into the ensuing battle between Raw and SmackDown for supremacy

Famous for giving rise to legendary WWE Superstars like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton and Batista, The Ruthless Aggression Era was also a time of remarkable innovation for WWE. The company introduced new concepts like the Elimination Chamber Match and Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and, for the first time in its history, split the roster into two unique brands: Raw and SmackDown.

Get a look at the in-depth interviews with the Superstars who defined the era and relive Ruthless Aggression Tuesday night on FS1.