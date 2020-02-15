Rusev & Humberto Carrillo set to battle Bobby Lashley & Angel Garza

If looks could kill – well then Lana would already be counting a victory for Bobby Lashley & Angel Garza. On Monday Night Raw however, the real contest will be decided in the ring as Rusev & Humberto Carrillo will face The All Mighty and “the man’s man.”

Lana set the stage for Lashley & Garza to combine forces in an effort to take out each of their enemies in one fell swoop.

Zelina Vega was quick to put any rumors to bed and kept Valentine’s Day a strictly business holiday.

Now Lashley & Garza will now have to back up the social media talk in a highly personal tag team match.

Who will emerge victorious among these newly formed alliances?

Catch the tag team clash on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on the USA Network.