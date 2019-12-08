Rusev and Lana to officially divorce on Raw

It’s finally happening, people. After weeks of psychological warfare, marital strife, extraneous make out sessions, restraining orders and arrests, Rusev and Lana will finally divorce on this week’s Raw. On paper (so to speak), this should be a net positive for both: Now, Lana is free to cavort with Bobby Lashley as much as she likes, while Rusev can start his own life anew free from his less-than-blessed union. Theoretically, this could all go down smoothly and without incident. But nothing has been quite so simple with these two for a time now. Strap in and get ready.

Article continues below ...