Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

Before Roman Reigns and King Corbin enter the Royal Rumble Match for an opportunity to earn a World Championship Match at WrestleMania, the two fierce rivals will once again battle in a one-on-one bout.

Week in and week out, the conflict between The Big Dog and WWE’s resident monarch has grown more and more brutal, from Corbin humiliating Reigns by handcuffing him to the ring post and covering him with dog food to Reigns costing Corbin an opportunity at the Universal Championship to a frenetic Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match to all the chaotic brawls in between.

After The Usos returned to help neutralize Corbin and Dolph Ziggler’s two-on-one assault on their cousin, Corbin accused his foe of “hiding” in the Royal Rumble Match just because he’s scared of another conflict with him. In response, the former World Champion proposed that before entering the high-stakes matchup, they battle in a one-on-one showdown so that he could beat his adversary twice in one night.

