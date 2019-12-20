Roman Reigns to compete during “FOX’S New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square” on Tuesday, Dec. 31

Emmy Award-winning entertainer, producer and television’s favorite host Steve Harvey returns for “FOX’S New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square,” a star-studded three-and-a-half-hour primetime celebration co-hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist and TV personality Maria Menounos and three-time Super Bowl Champion and FOX Sports NFL Analyst Rob Gronkowski and featuring electrifying musical performances and celebrity appearances.

During the event, “The Big Dog” Roman Reigns will be in action in an exclusive WWE matchup, and numerous Superstars will be in attendance.

The special New Year’s Eve celebration will air in two parts:

Article continues below ...

Part 1 airs Tuesday, Dec. 31 (8-10 p.m. ET/CT live MT/PT tape-delayed)

Part 2 airs Tuesday, Dec. 31 (11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET live CT/MT/PT tape-delayed)

For the third year in a row, Harvey will bring his signature humor and hosting talents to this highly anticipated celebration, including headliner LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip, live from Times Square, and other epic musical performances by some of 2019’s top artists, including The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, The Backstreet Boys, Tyga, The Killers and more.

The celebration will also feature Village People, who will attempt to break the record for the world’s largest “YMCA” dance.

Additionally, the special will include celebrity cameo appearances by Gordon Ramsay (“Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back”), Will Arnett (“Lego Masters”) and Jenna Dewan (“Flirty Dancing.”)

Join surprise celebrity guests and some of the year’s top music artists to wrap up 2019 and kick off the New Year with a show unlike any other. Select musical performances will be broadcast in collaboration with iHeartRadio.