Roman Reigns to battle Dolph Ziggler on FOX’s New Year’s Eve special

Ring in the New Year with a hard-hitting showdown as Roman Reigns takes on Dolph Ziggler as part of “FOX’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square.” Emmy Award-winning journalist and TV personality Maria Menounos will serve as special guest ring announcer in addition to her cohosting duties throughout the night.

The SmackDown Superstars will take part in the exclusive WWE matchup that will air during FOX’s Dec. 31 coverage. Numerous other Superstars will also be in attendance to help count down to the iconic ball drop in New York City.

The Big Dog and The Showoff have been in the midst of the ongoing royal rivalry between Reigns and King Corbin’s court on the blue brand. Will the matchup of former WWE Champions tip the scales on this rivalry in the final moments of 2019?

Tune in to FOX beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 31, to catch the monumental match and much more!