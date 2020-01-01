Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler on FOX’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square

What better way for The Big Dog to close out the year than with a big time victory?

That’s exactly how Roman Reigns ended 2019, defeating Dolph Ziggler in a match that aired on “FOX’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square.”

Maria Menounos served as guest ring announcer to set the stage for Reigns to get a piece of The Showoff, who has been a thorn in his side of late as an ally of King Corbin.

But The Big Dog was able to gain a satisfying measure of retribution heading into the new decade. Overcoming Ziggler’s fast start, Reigns blasted him with a Superman Punch and a huge Spear for the pinfall victory.

Prior to the match, Elias joined Menounos live in Times Square to deliver his own guitar riff and song to commemorate 2019.

