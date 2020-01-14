Roman Reigns and Robert Roode to collide in Tables Match

Last week’s SmackDown featured a Glorious return and a subsequent attack that ended with King Corbin’s court sending Roman Reigns viciously through the announce title.

Now Reigns will look to deliver royal justice to Robert Roode for his surprise assault in what promises to be a brutal Tables Match on Friday Night SmackDown.

Has Roode bit off more than he can chew with The Big Dog? Or will King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler be waiting in the wings to hand Reigns another humiliating setback?

Article continues below ...

See who comes out on top at 8/7 C on FOX this Friday night on SmackDown!