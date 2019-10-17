Roderick Strong to defend NXT North American Title against Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic next Wednesday

Roderick Strong attempted to ensure he would not have to face Keith Lee or Dominik Dijakovic next Wednesday on NXT, interfering in the rubber match between the two titans. However, his meddling has seemingly backfired, as Strong will be forced to defend his NXT North American Championship against both men in a Triple Threat Match.

Originally, The Velveteen Dream was scheduled to get a championship rematch against Strong. However, Strong and his Undisputed ERA cohorts brutally attacked His Purple Highness before the Oct. 16 edition of NXT, where they unveiled their heinous actions.

NXT General Manager William Regal revealed that Dream would not be able to compete next week or for quite some time. Instead, Strong’s next challenger would be the winner of the rubber match between Lee and Dijakovic. During an epic battle between the two monsters, the NXT North American Champion attacked both Superstars, but Regal would not stand for Strong’s insolence, making this huge Triple Threat Match.

Can Strong survive a battle with two of NXT’s biggest competitors, or will a new NXT North American Champion be crowned? Find out next Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!