Rob Gronkowski set to appear on March 20 edition of SmackDown

Rob Gronkowski is set to roll through the March 20 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

The WWE and the former New England Patriot are currently working on a deal. Gronk emerged from the crowd at WrestleMania 33 to level Jinder Mahal and help his good friend Mojo Rawley win the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

Will the football star reveal his upcoming WWE plans and deliver a mic drop moment worthy of his patented “Gronk Spike?”

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C to see Gronkowski’s latest sports-entertainment moment.