It’s Gronk’s world. We’re just living in it.

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski might be retired from football, but his entertainment career is far from over.

Next stop: The WWE.

Gronkowski will appear on Friday Night SmackDown on March 20, as well as WrestleMania on April 4 and 5.

It’s official! I’m hosting @WrestleMania this year…and it’s gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 🚨2-NIGHT🚨event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020

Known for his antics on and off the field, Gronk adds an extra somethin’ somethin’ to everything he does.

In honor of his first appearance on Friday Night SmackDown – which you can expect to be nothing less than wildly entertaining – let’s look back at the top 10 most “Gronk” moments.

10. Gronk – the undercover Lyft Driver

We all want to know what Brady puts on his skin to keep him so young.

Too bad Gronk didn’t reveal his secrets.

9. Gronk – the golf coach

Gronk’s post-football career as a golf coach didn’t quite come to fruition.

But we’re sure he’d still love to give you some pro tips.

8. Gronk – the game show guy

Even the biggest of winners sometimes take an ‘L.’

Three-time Super Bowl champions are no different.

But, as always, his dance moves make him No. 1 in our eyes.

7. Gronk – the Laker Girl

Seriously though – the man can dance.

Gronk was out here dancing with the Lakers' cheerleaders at half 😂 pic.twitter.com/NzkHgAs2t6 — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) November 20, 2019

6. Gronk – the Christmas tree

At 6-foot-6, he definitely looks the part.

5. Gronk – the ballerina

Who knows, this might inspire some new WWE moves.

4. Gronk – the cop

If you can dream it, you can do it.

3. Gronk – the jersey thief

Gronkowski always kept Brady on his toes.

2. Gronk – the White-House-press-conference-crasher

We’re not even sure how he pulled this one off.

1. Gronk – the WWE superstar

And finally, the moment where it all began…