Rob Gronkowski and Mojo Rawley named co-Grand Marshals for Sunday’s FOX NASCAR iRacing

WrestleMania Sunday starts fast and furious as Rob Gronkowski and Mojo Rawley have been named co-Grand Marshals for the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series from virtual Bristol Motors Speedway.

The event gets underway on Sunday, April 5 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on FOX, FS1 and the FOX Sports App.

The three-time Super Bowl champion is set to host The Only WrestleMania Too Big for Just One Night, as The Show of Shows streams on the award-winning WWE Network Saturday, April 4 and Sunday April 5 at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.