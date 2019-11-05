Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler

Becky Lynch and Bayley have been at the forefront of WWE’s women’s revolution, but a hungry and driven Shayna Baszler aims to open a new chapter and flip the entire division on its head.

For the first time ever, the Raw Women’s Champion, the SmackDown Women’s Champion and the NXT Women’s Champion will share the ring in a battle for ultimate bragging rights in the Survivor Series showdown. Each competitor brings an elite championship pedigree and an intense level of pride, which gives this match the potential to be one of the best in recent WWE Women’s division history.

The Queen of Spades was on the front line of NXT’s declaration of war when she blindsided Bayley and Sasha Banks moments after the SmackDown Women’s Champion had retained her title against Nikki Cross. Baszler then set her sights on The Man, interrupting Lynch’s interview on the ensuing Raw and delivering a guarantee that she would pin or force the Raw Women’s Champion to submit at Survivor Series.

Lynch took her career to another level by defeating Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35. Can Baszler deliver her own defining moment by avenging the loss handed to her mentor? Or will Bayley continue to dig even deeper into her personal darkness and vanquish both competitors? Find out by tuning in to Survivor Series on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. ET, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.