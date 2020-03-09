Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

Anyone who was familiar with Shayna Baszler and her dominant run in NXT was well aware that The Queen of Spades had a mean streak, but no one was ready for what happened when she hit the scene on Raw.

Not only did The Submission Magician mercilessly attack Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch from behind, but she sank her teeth into the back of Lynch’s neck, resulting in one of the grisliest scenes in recent WWE history.

Seemingly fired up by Shayna’s savage attack, The Man began clamoring for Baszler to win the Elimination Chamber Match to set up a WrestleMania showdown between the two combatants, and Becky soon got her wish. When Baszler entered the Elimination Chamber, she tore through her fellow competitors with tornado-like efficiency by decimating everyone in her path and elminating all five of her opponents to claim the victory and punch her ticket to The Show of Shows.

Article continues below ...

Against all odds, Lynch has remained Raw Women’s Champion ever since defeating Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 35. Over the past year, she has turned back the likes of Lacey Evans, Natalya and Asuka in several instant classics, all while retaining the massive chip on her shoulder that first led her to championship glory.

While this will be the first one-on-one meeting between The Man and The Queen of Spades, the two Superstars actually collided several months ago in the Survivor Series main event, a Champion vs. Champion vs. Champion Match that also featured Bayley. Baszler emerged victorious, but Lynch got the last laugh when she drove Shayna through an announce table after the bout.

Will the savage Baszler knock Becky from her perch? Or Will The Man once again reach down to topple another deadly opponent?

Don’t miss WrestleMania on Sunday, April 5, at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network!