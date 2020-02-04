Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defends her title against Asuka next week

Becky Lynch claims her victory over Asuka at the Royal Rumble event gave her “superpowers,” and she’s set to put those to good use next week when she faces The Empress of Tomorrow in a Raw Women’s Title rematch.

Demanded by Asuka at the conclusion of her Raw match against Natalya, the title bout gives The Empress of Tomorrow yet another chance to become “Asuka Two Belts” and potentially change the complexion of Raw right as WrestleMania approaches. But for Becky, it’s a chance to beat her most dangerous rival simply for the thrill of it. It’s a fair idea (what’s The Road to WrestleMania if you can’t enjoy it?), but superpowers can only get you so far, and when you tempt fate as a course of habit, it’s only a matter of time before you pay the price. Maybe next week. Then again, maybe not.