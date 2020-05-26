Raw Women’s Champion Asuka takes on NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair next Monday on Raw

There will be a Champion vs. Champion Match next Monday on Raw, as Raw Women’s Champion Asuka battles NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

The two Superstars are no strangers to each other, as The Queen once brought Asuka’s vaunted undefeated streak to an end at WrestleMania 34. What will happen when these longtime foes write the latest chapter of their rivalry? Find out on Raw, next Monday at 8/7 C on USA!