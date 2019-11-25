Raw Tag Team Champions The Vikings Raiders def. NXT Tag Team Champions Undisputed ERA & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kickoff Match)

CHICAGO — The Viking Raiders have built an impressive résumé in 2019, and the reigning Raw Tag Team Champions strengthened their budding legacy with a victory over their counterparts on NXT and SmackDown — Undisputed ERA and The New Day, respectively — at Survivor Series.

The championship squads showed why they’re considered three of the greatest ever assembled, with cohesive offenses like Big E and Kofi Kingston teaming up for a powerbomb–double stomp combination.

That move seemingly gave momentum to The New Day, but instead led to Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish and Erik & Ivar taking out the 7-time champions, leaving it down to just the squads from Raw and NXT.

Ivar showcased amazing athleticism by cartwheeling to avoid Total Elimination, then dropping O’Reilly & Fish with a back handspring double clothesline. Erik then tagged in, setting up the Raw champions for their Viking Experience maneuver to give Raw its first victory of the night.