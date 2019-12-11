Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders to issue open challenge at WWE TLC this Sunday

Brace yourselves: The Raid is coming to WWE TLC this Sunday.

Less than one week after The Viking Raiders issued a Raw Tag Team Championship open challenge on the red brand — prompting an incredible tag team battle with The Street Profits —Erik & Ivar will once again put their titles on the line against any Team Red tandem bold enough to step into the ring with them.

The news was first reported on FS1’s WWE Backstage.

Article continues below ...

Who will answer The Viking Raiders’ open challenge at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, and what will be left of them once they’ve dealt with the powerhouse offense of the marauding titleholders? Don’t miss any of the action this Sunday at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.