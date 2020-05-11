Raw: May 11, 2020

Asuka reached the top of WWE Global Headquarters and claimed the Women’s Money in the Bank contract for herself. Tonight on Raw, she may have a chance to show that the risk is worth the reward, because The Man has her sights set on The Empress of Tomorrow. What will happen when Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch confronts Ms. Money in the Bank? Find out on Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA!

How will the Street Profits-Viking Raiders rivalry evolve?

The rivalry between Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders has been heating up, especially in the wake of Erik & Ivar’s non-title victory over Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford last Monday.

The two teams took to social media, with The Viking Raiders listing a number of things that they think they can do better than the champions, while The Street Profits twisted the knife, mentioning Erik & Ivar losing the Raw Tag Team Titles.

What will happen in the next chapter in this budding rivalry? Find out tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!