Raw: June 1, 2020

Seth Rollins to host Rey Mysterio’s retirement ceremony

Several weeks ago, Rey Mysterio was the victim of a gruesome attack by Seth Rollins, which left the masked marvel with a critical eye injury. Apparently, the effects of that injury may be forcing Mysterio to hang up his boots, as there will be a retirement ceremony for him Monday on Raw.

However, the ceremony is being hosted by the man who put him out of action. Just what does The Monday Night Messiah have in store for Mysterio, and what motives could he have for hosting this ceremony?

Aleister Black to go one-on-one with Seth Rollins

In addition to hosting Mysterio’s retirement ceremony, Rollins will also be in action against Aleister Black.

Black has stood up for Mysterio in the weeks following The Monday Night Messiah’s unsettling attack, which The Monday Night Messiah has taken exception to. Will Black defend the legend’s honor, or will Rollins prove that his actions were made in vain?