Raw announce team adds Samoa Joe as Dio Maddin pursues return to the ring

Samoa Joe has been chosen to round out the Raw announce team as Dio Maddin pursues an in-ring return.

Samoa Joe will fill the role as he recovers from a thumb injury. The larger than life Superstar garnered praise from the WWE Universe after a strong performance filling in for Maddin this past week. The former United States Champion has also been a recurring panelist for FS1’s WWE Backstage.

Maddin still aspires to become a bona fide Superstar and is headed back to the WWE Performance Center to chase his dream. Maddin had not appeared on Raw since Brock Lesnar sent the WWE TV analyst crashing through the announce table during a brutal attack.