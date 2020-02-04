Randy Orton will explain his actions tonight at the start of Raw

The Viper has some explaining to do.

Randy Orton shocked the WWE Universe last week on Raw with his ruthless attack on Edge, stunning even those keenly familiar with his often-treacherous track record.

Now, the 13-time World Champion will be back to address those actions at the start of tonight’s Raw at 8 p.m. ET.

Will Orton chose to be contrite or stand by the heinous assault of his former tag team partner?