Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to appear on WWE After the Bell

WWE After the Bell has been blazing a trail since its debut, and host Corey Graves netted an impressive haul of guests for this week’s episode, releasing Wednesday morning.

As confirmed by The Savior of Misbehavior himself on social media, this week’s episode will play host to Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley and WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. That leaves Graves with no shortage of avenues to pursue in his all-questions-are-fair-game interview style, from The Viper’s controversial WWE career, to Ripley’s maiden voyage into the Women’s WarGames Match, and what it was like for “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to interview the man behind The Undertaker on Sunday’s premiere of The Broken Skull Sessions.

Graves has already made an impression on the WWE Universe in After the Bell’s first weeks, scoring insightful interviews with WWE COO Triple H, Tyson Fury, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and, most recently, a candid sit-down with Finn Bálor and Roman Reigns. For more, click here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.