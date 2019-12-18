Randy Orton & Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders to battle The O.C. this Monday on Raw

As confirmed on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, Randy Orton & Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders will take on The O.C. this Monday on Raw.

The Viper will certainly be out for retribution for the heinous attack he suffered at the hands of The O.C. after his win over AJ Styles at the close of this week’s Raw. Despite Erik & Ivar attempting to help even the odds, The O.C. stood tall, leaving Orton and The Viking Raiders reeling – a rare sight to behold.

What will unfold when these trios collide on the final Raw of the decade? Tune in to a must-see episode at 8/7 C on USA Network.