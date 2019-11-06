Randy Orton and WWE come to terms on multi-year extension

As reported on the premiere of WWE Backstage on FS1, Randy Orton and WWE have come to terms on a multi-year contract extension.

The Apex Predator made his WWE debut in April 2002, and has maintained a reputation as one of WWE’s most gifted and popular Superstars ever since. Orton most recently captained Team Flair at WWE Crown Jewel and was a second round selection of Raw in the WWE Draft.

