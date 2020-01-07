Randy Orton and AJ Styles set to battle on Raw

Randy Orton has set up shop so thoroughly in AJ Styles’ head that The Phenomenal One has resorted to beating his foes with The Viper’s moves. Can he do it against the genuine article, though? As their rivalry re-intensifies, Orton and Styles have been granted a rematch on next week’s Raw following a bout a few weeks ago in which The Viper walked away with the victory. Orton has handily held onto a mental advantage ever since, but with Styles bold enough to attempt an RKO of his own, it seems like The Phenomenal One has finally learned to ignore that voice in his head. If he topples Orton, he’ll silence it for good.

