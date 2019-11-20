R-Truth loses 24/7 Title to WWE corporate employee at company headquarters before winning it back

The 24/7 Championship isn’t even safe in a corporate setting.

One of the more shocking turns in the title’s brief history occurred when R-Truth accidentally found himself front and center during a company meeting at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Conn., on Tuesday. Michael, sitting front row, seized the opportunity of an R-Truth tumble and became WWE’s first corporate employee to win the championship.

His reign, however, lasted mere hours. With Michael required to pass a brief fitness test involving five push-ups and five sit-ups before signing a talent contract, R-Truth swooped in to return the favor by pinning him and once again escaping with the 24/7 Title for the 23rd time.