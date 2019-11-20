Pete Dunne vs. Killian Dain vs. Damian Priest (Winner challenges NXT Champion Adam Cole at Survivor Series)

The bad blood between Pete Dunne, Killian Dain and Damian Priest will boil over when they square off in a Triple Threat Match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. There’s also an incentive added to their battle: The winner will challenge Adam Cole for the NXT Championship just one night later at Survivor Series.

This all started when Priest targeted The Bruiserweight during NXT’s live two-hour debut on USA Network. The Archer of Infamy brashly stated that he was looking to make a name for himself at Dunne’s expense. Priest emerged victorious from their first battle, employing a low blow to put The BruiserWeight down for the three count.

But before that first matchup, Dunne quickly made an enemy when he came face to face with Dain, and then snapped The Beast of Belfast’s fingers. Dunne seemingly moved on from the incident, but Dain would not forget, as he bulldozed over The BruiserWeight’s close friend Tyler Bate, then told Bate to tell Dunne they had “unfinished business.”

Dunne gave Priest a taste of his own medicine in their rematch, going below the belt to set Priest up for an armbar that secured the submission victory. But that would turn out to be just the end of one chapter of this hard-hitting rivalry. The Beast of Belfast arrived after the bell to pummel Dunne. When Priest tried to muscle his way in on the carnage, Dain crushed him into the steel ring steps.

Officials and security could not contain the three rivals in a wild throwdown last week that saw The Archer of Infamy hurl a security guard at Dain and Dunne before taking them out with a thrilling dive. Who will emerge victorious from what is sure to be an all-out brawl with an NXT Championship Match at Survivor Series in hand? Find out at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network this Saturday at 7 ET/4 PT!