NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II – match card, how to watch, previews, start time and more

This Sunday, brace yourself bedlam when NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II streams live on the award-winning WWE Network at 12 p.m ET/5 p.m. GMT.

In addition, the NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II Pre-Show begins at 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. GMT on WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.

United Kingdom Championship Match

WALTER (c) vs. Joe Coffey (PREVIEW)

NXT UK Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match

Kay Lee Ray (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Piper Niven (PREVIEW)

NXT UK Tag Team Championship 4-Way Ladder Match

Gallus’ Mark Coffey & Wolfgang (c) vs. Imperium’s Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans Zack Gibson & James Drake vs. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster (PREVIEW)

Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin (PREVIEW)

Trent Seven vs. Eddie Dennis (PREVIEW)