NXT UK set to return to The Empress Ballroom for TakeOver: Blackpool II on Sunday, Jan. 12.

NXT UK is going back to where it started for its next TakeOver event.

Triple H announced Saturday that NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II will emanate from The Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 GMT. Tickets go on sale this Monday at 10 a.m. GMT.

The first-ever NXT UK TakeOver took place in the same building this past January, highlighted by the debut of current WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER.