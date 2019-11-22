NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019 match card, previews, start time and more

Just one night before the battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series, NXT goes to war, as NXT TakeOver: WarGames streams live on the award-winning WWE Network this Saturday, Nov. 23, at 7 ET/4 PT.

This edition of the black-and-gold-brand’s critically acclaimed series features two WarGames Matches, including the first to ever involve female Superstars, the return of former NXT Champion Finn Bálor and a battle to determine who will challenge NXT Champion Adam Cole this Sunday at Survivor Series.

The coverage begins with the TakeOver: WarGames Pre-Show at 6:30 ET/3:30 PT, streaming on WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Article continues below ...

Check out the complete match lineup below:

First-ever Women’s WarGames Match

Team Ripley (Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox & Mia Yim) vs. Team Baszler (NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, Io Shirai & Bianca Belair) (PREVIEW)

Men’s WarGames Match

Team Ciampa (Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic & ???) vs. The Undisputed ERA (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong & NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) (PREVIEW)

Matt Riddle vs. Finn Bálor (PREVIEW)

Triple Threat Match – Winner faces NXT Champion Adam Cole at Survivor Series

Pete Dunne vs. Killian Dain vs. Damian Priest (PREVIEW)

To watch previous editions of NXT TakeOver, check out the video on-demand section of WWE Network.