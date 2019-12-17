NXT TakeOver: Portland tickets available this Friday

Rip City, get ready, because NXT TakeOver is coming your way!

NXT TakeOver: Portland will take place at the Moda Center in the City of Roses on Sunday, Feb. 16. It marks the first time NXT’s acclaimed series of WWE Network specials comes to the Pacific Northwest, and promises to bring the high-octane action that the NXT Universe has come to expect from the black-and-gold brand.

Tickets for NXT TakeOver: Portland will be available starting this Friday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.com. Don’t miss your chance to see this huge event live and in person!

