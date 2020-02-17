NXT TakeOver: Portland results
Check out full NXT TakeOver: Portland results below. Streaming live from Moda Center in Portland, Ore., the WWE Network special features Tommaso Ciampa looking to reclaim the NXT Championship from Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano looking for payback on Finn Bálor, Rhea Ripley defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair and more!
Street Fight
Dakota Kai def. Tegan Nox (RESULTS)
NXT North American Championship Match
Keith Lee (c) def. Dominik Dijakovic (RESULTS | VIDEO: FEAST YOUR EYES ON THIS CLASH OF TITANS)
NXT Championship Match
Adam Cole (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa
NXT Women’s Championship Match
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair
NXT Tag Team Championship Match
The Undisputed ERA (c) vs. Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne
Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Bálor
