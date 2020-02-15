NXT comes to The City of Roses this Sunday with an absolutely stacked TakeOver: Portland card. After being forced to give up the NXT Championship due to injury nearly one year ago, Tommaso Ciampa will finally get the chance to reclaim the title — and his life — from Adam Cole. Plus, Rhea Ripley defends the NXT Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair, Johnny Gargano will look for payback on Finn Bálor and much more! Don’t miss a second of the action when NXT TakeOver: Portland streams live on the award-winning WWE Network this Sunday at 7 ET/4PT!

