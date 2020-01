Today, many are mourning the passing of a cultural (fictional) icon — and NXT is no exception.

The black-and-gold brand is paying its respects to Mr. Peanut, the beloved Planters snack food spokes-legume who passed away Wednesday at the age of 104.

NXT commentators Mauro Ranallo, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Nigel McGuinness solemnly addressed his tragic passing.