NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong def. United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura  ​

CHICAGO — NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong may have fallen short at NXT Takeover: WarGames, but he followed up at Survivor Series with the biggest win of his career, defeating SmackDown’s Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Raw’s United States Champion AJ Styles.

Despite still feeling the effects of WarGames, Strong showcased his remarkable cardio throughout the Triple Threat Match — like sprinting to prevent a Styles Clash or surviving a double-team maneuver reminiscent of a Doomsday Device, an homage to Chicago’s Legion of Doom.

Strong seemed out of the match after the Intercontinental Champion caught him with a Kinshasa, but as the NXT North American Champion recovered on the outside, Styles laid out Nakamura with a Phenomenal Forearm, giving NXT an opening. Strong somehow recovered enough to intercept the pin and steal the win, giving NXT a 3-1-1 lead at Survivor Series.