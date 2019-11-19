NXT Live comes to Pittsburgh, Ohio, and Buffalo this January

WWE NXT is hitting the road again this January, and fans in Pittsburgh, Ohio, and Buffalo, N.Y., will get to see the black-and-gold brand during three huge live events.

The tour begins on Friday, Jan. 10, in Pittsburgh at Stage AE, then continues Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Packard Music Hall in Warren, Ohio, before wrapping up at Buffalo RiverWorks on Sunday, Jan. 12.

The NXT Universe in attendance will have the chance to see Superstars like The Undisputed ERA — NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish — plus NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Finn Bálor, Matt Riddle, Candice LeRae, Bianca Belair, The Velveteen Dream, Io Shirai and many more.

Tickets for all three events will be available at NXTTickets.com starting this Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. local time.

Don’t miss your chance to see NXT live this January!

*Talent listed and depicted above are subject to change.