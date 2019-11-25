NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa (Triple Threat Match)

The battle for brand supremacy begins tonight at Survivor Series Kickoff when NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush will defend the title against two former champions – Raw’s Akira Tozawa and SmackDown’s Kalisto.

All three Superstars have faced off with each other on WWE 205 Live in the past and are certainly no strangers to one another. Tonight, Rush defends his coveted NXT Cruiserweight Championship hoping to score an early victory for WWE NXT while Kalisto and Tozawa each have their own machinations to reclaim the title and name it after their own respective brands.

Don’t miss Survivor Series Kickoff, streaming live tonight starting at 5 ET/2 PT on WWE Network, WWE.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Then, be sure to stay tuned as the battle for brand supremacy between Raw, SmackDown and NXT kicks off when Survivor Series streams live at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.