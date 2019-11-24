NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Pete Dunne

Pete Dunne emerged victorious from a grueling Triple Threat Match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, earning the right to challenge NXT Champion Adam Cole at Survivor Series.

The BruiserWeight seemingly had the odds stacked against him as he entered the ring against two monstrous opponents – Killian Dain and Damian Priest. However, despite being at a disadvantage in the size department, Dunne held his own against his massive foes, eventually pinning The Archer of Infamy to win the battle.

Now, The BruiserWeight must set his sights on the leader of The Undisputed ERA. Cole may be worse for wear heading into this championship battle, having been through hell in a WarGames Match just one night earlier, being on the receiving end of an Air Raid Crash from the top of the cage through two tables. However, Dunne will also be sore, having fought off two monsters to earn this opportunity.

Who will leave Chicago with the NXT Championship? Find out when Survivor Series streams live tomorrow night at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network!