Nita Strauss graces the cover of Guitar World Magazine

Nita Strauss, who has performed at multiple WWE events, is featured on the January cover of Guitar World Magazine highlighting “The Guitarists of the Decade.” The issue hits newsstands Tuesday.

The lead guitarist for Alice Cooper kicked off WWE Evolution, the first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view, with an electrifying performance alongside Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale. She also played Shinsuke Nakamura to the ring for his WWE Championship match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

Strauss’ song “Mariana Trench” from her debut solo album “Controlled Chaos” served as one of the #NXTLOUD theme songs for TakeOver: WarGames II in November 2018.