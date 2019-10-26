Nikki Cross, Carmella & Dana Brooke square off against Bayley, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

Following distinct lines being drawn in the sand last week, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will team up with Fire & Desire to take on future SmackDown Women’s Title challenger Nikki Cross along with Carmella & Dana Brooke.

Cross has already earned a title opportunity against Bayley and will be determined to send a message ahead of that eventual meeting.

Can Cross score another victory as she eyes the SmackDown Women’s Title? Or, will Bayley knock her down a peg as her reign enters this aggressive new gear?