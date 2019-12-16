New WWE Confidential episodes added to WWE Network

Get ready to pull back the curtain on the early 2000s sports-entertainment world with the release of 14 episodes of WWE Confidential on WWE Network.

Though short-lived, WWE Confidential is fondly remembered for its groundbreaking subject matter and inside reporting on what was happening in WWE during the tail end of The Attitude Era. The magazine-style show made its WWE Network debut earlier this year when more than 30 episodes were added to the on-demand section.

The new batch of episodes features a wide array of Superstar interviews and profiles, covering everyone from John Cena and Brock Lesnar in their rookie years to WWE Hall of Famers “Classy” Freddie Blassie and “Rowdy” Roddy Piper.

Article continues below ...

Check out the new additions now in the on-demand section of the award-winning WWE Network.